Loading articles...

Tractor driver arrested after accident kills three children, injures seven

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

NOTRE-DAME-DE-STANBRIDGE, Que. — Three children under the age of five are dead following a tractor accident Wednesday evening southeast of Montreal.

Provincial police say seven other people were injured in the mishap in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, about 55 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The injured include three children whose lives are not believed to be in danger, and four adults, two of whom are in critical condition.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. as the farm tractor was apparently carrying 10 people and pieces of wood in its front shovel.

Provincial police spokeswoman Anik Lamirande says that for unknown reasons, all the people were suddenly thrown from the shovel.

Police say alcohol could have been a factor in the accident, and the tractor’s driver, a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is expected to appear in court later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:44 AM
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson the left lane is blocked with a stopped vehicle
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more