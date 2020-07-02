Loading articles...

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier at the Fort Worth store appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask.

The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier, saying she has a right in America not to wear a mask. The clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so.

In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Businesses that do not require customers to wear face masks are in violation of the order.

Videos of people refusing to wear a mask in public places and reacting aggressively have become common on social media.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) Huntingwood Dr + Pharmacy Ave - intersection is closed until Hydro is able to complete work - please…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more