Police resolve 'incident' at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA — The RCMP say they have safely resolved an “incident” at Rideau Hall, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau live.

The Mounties have not revealed details of the situation, which saw a large number of police officers deployed early this morning to the northwest corner of the sprawling Rideau Hall estate.

The police presence included at least one armoured car as well as support from the Ottawa Police Service in preventing vehicular and pedestrian traffic to the area.

The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada’s governors general.

Trudeau and his family have also lived in a home on the property since he was elected prime minister as the government worked on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.

Police are scheduled to give an update later today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press