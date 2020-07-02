Loading articles...

Peel police arrest man on gun, drug charges, seize 1,000 bullets

Police display items they seized during an investigation on July 1, 2020. (H-O/PEEL REGIONAL POLICE)

BRAMPTON, Ont.– Peel Regional Police say a man faces 17 charges after investigators seized guns, bullet-proof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs from a Brampton, Ont., home on Canada Day.

Police say the weapons included a 9 mm carbine rifle and a shotgun.

The drugs included fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and other substances.

Police say the investigation began last month into suspected drug dealing in the region.

Jason Boodhoo, who is 41, faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and other charges.

He has appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“Possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking is a dangerous combination and poses a significant risk to our communities,” Deputy Chief of Investigations Nick Milinovich said Thursday in a release.

“It cannot be tolerated.”

