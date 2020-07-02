Loading articles...

Man struck by TTC bus near Yonge and St. Clair

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 8:53 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a collision on Yonge Street near Heath Street West on July 2, 2020. (DAVE MISENER/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by a TTC bus in Toronto’s Deer Park neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the Yonge Street and Heath Street East area, just north of St. Clair Avenue, at around 6:37 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A TTC spokesperson said a pedestrian had come into contact with one of their shuttle buses.

EMS said they transported a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

