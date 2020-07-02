Man struck by TTC bus near Yonge and St. Clair

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by a TTC bus in Toronto’s Deer Park neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the Yonge Street and Heath Street East area, just north of St. Clair Avenue, at around 6:37 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

A TTC spokesperson said a pedestrian had come into contact with one of their shuttle buses.

EMS said they transported a 25-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.