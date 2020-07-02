Loading articles...

Mexico's top human rights official says she was threatened

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — The head of Mexico’s governmental human rights commission said Thursday she has received threatening telephone calls, text messages and social media postings.

Human Rights Commissioner Rosario Piedra Ibarra said the threats started after she took up the case of a young man who was allegedly beaten to death by police in May after they detained him for not wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The death occurred in Jalisco state, which is governed by an opposition party, and the man’s death has become a political issue.

Piedra Ibarra said she filed a complaint with prosecutors after receiving threats from more than 100 telephone numbers. She said the threats also mentioned her family.

The Associated Press

