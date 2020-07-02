Metrolinx to pilot plastic seat dividers on trains and buses

Metrolinx says it "strongly encourages" everyone to wear a mask onboard their vehicles, on platforms and in stations

Metrolinx says it will introduce new safety measures on its GO buses and trains this summer to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Starting next week, the provincial transit agency is installing clear plastic dividers between seats on five GO trains. The pilot project has already started rolling out some 30 buses this week.

Metrolinx is also introducing new signage and one-way entry/exit doors on some of its trains in order to limit the amount of face-to-face contact between passengers.

Customers will also notice arrows on the floor to direct them through the train and help minimize contact with other riders.

New directional signage, similar to those used in a retail setting, are being piloted on five GO trains. METROLINX/HO

“Like any pilot project, Metrolinx will evaluate all parts of this trial, including customer satisfaction, to determine if the transit agency will move forward with installing the dividers, directional arrows and door decals on all GO vehicles,” Metrolinx said.

While face coverings are not mandatory on GO trains and buses, Metrolinx says it “strongly encourages” everyone to wear a face covering onboard their vehicles, on the platforms and in the stations.