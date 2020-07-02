Loading articles...

Lindsay: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $123.1 million in the period.

Lindsay shares have fallen almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson problems in the left lane have cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more