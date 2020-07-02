Loading articles...

Kansas City police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in Kansas City left a suspect dead Thursday and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The officer was hospitalized for emergency surgery, Kansas City police said on Twitter.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that the suspect fled on foot after police arrived at the scene of the disturbance. The suspect opened fire on officers, who fired back and fatally shot the suspect, the Patrol tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday. Three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: #EB401 express lanes blocked at Dufferin, due to a collision. Collectors are getting by slowly.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:49 PM
Wow! This is the hottest day of the year, as @TorontoPearson is currently 34 degrees. This high heat will continu…
Latest Weather
Read more