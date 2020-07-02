Loading articles...

'Incident' damages construction near Iran nuclear site

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — An “incident” has damaged an under-construction building near Iran’s Natanz nuclear power plant, but there was no damage to its reactor, a spokesman said Thursday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a report published by the state-run IRNA news agency.

The Associated Press

