Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 10:10 am EDT

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the fourth annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 in New York City on Sept. 20, 2013. GETTY IMAGES/Laura Cavanaugh
Summary

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her "absolute rubbish"

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. The exact nature of the charges against her weren’t immediately revealed.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

