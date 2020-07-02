Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ghislaine Maxwell attends the fourth annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 in New York City on Sept. 20, 2013.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.
Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.
Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. The exact nature of the charges against her weren’t immediately revealed.
Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”