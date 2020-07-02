China accuses India of targeting Chinese imports after clash

BEIJING — China accused India on Thursday of improperly disrupting activity by Chinese companies in the midst of tensions over a border clash.

Asked about news reports that both countries were tightening import controls, a Commerce Ministry spokesman denied Beijing had taken any action against Indian goods.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, accused India had taken unspecified improper action.

“India’s relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules,” Gao said, according to the official China News Service. Gao expressed hope “India would immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises.”

The Associated Press