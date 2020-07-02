Loading articles...

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

TORONTO — The family of a Canadian engineer arrested in Egypt last year says he has returned home to Canada.

They say Yasser Albaz is in need of medical treatment.

His daughter, Amal Albaz, says her father’s health is deteriorating and is of “top priority”

She had been vocal in calling for his return home.

Egyptian authorities detained Albaz at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken out about Albaz’s case, and talked to the president of Egypt last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 2, 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

