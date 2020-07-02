Loading articles...

British judge denies Venezuela access to gold in bank vault

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

LONDON — A British judge has refused to give Venezuela control of over $1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault.

The judge ruled that it is unlawful to give it to President Nicolas Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as president.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Bayview in the express (after the transfer) the right lane is blocked due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more