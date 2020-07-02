Loading articles...

Blue Jays moving camp to Toronto after receiving federal exemption letter

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 4:33 pm EDT

FILE - Rogers Centre sits empty during the coronavirus pandemic on April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

The Toronto Blue Jays have received an exemption letter from the federal government allowing them to move training camp to Toronto.

The exemption will only be for training camp and the MLB team will have to receive another exemption to play the season in Toronto.

Members of the team are planning to arrive on Saturday.

More to come

