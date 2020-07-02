Loading articles...

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving TTC bus in North York

Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 1:22 pm EDT

A 67-year-old man is in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in North York.

Police were called to Bathurst Street and Glengrove Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West, just after 10 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a crash involving a car, a TTC bus, and a transport truck.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection.

It is not yet known if anyone was on board the bus.

Police said according to reports from the scene, the truck had flipped over and spilled fuel onto the roadway. The driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: (UPDATE) Huntingwood Dr + Pharmacy Ave - intersection is closed until Hydro is able to complete work - please…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s the start of a stretch of 30°C + days for #Toronto GTA. AC will be working overtime 🥵 M…
Latest Weather
Read more