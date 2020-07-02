Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving TTC bus in North York
by News staff
Posted Jul 2, 2020 12:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 2, 2020 at 1:22 pm EDT
A 67-year-old man is in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in North York.
Police were called to Bathurst Street and Glengrove Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West, just after 10 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a crash involving a car, a TTC bus, and a transport truck.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection.
It is not yet known if anyone was on board the bus.
Police said according to reports from the scene, the truck had flipped over and spilled fuel onto the roadway. The driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
