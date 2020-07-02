1 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving TTC bus in North York

A 67-year-old man is in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in North York.

Police were called to Bathurst Street and Glengrove Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West, just after 10 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a crash involving a car, a TTC bus, and a transport truck.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection.

It is not yet known if anyone was on board the bus.

Police said according to reports from the scene, the truck had flipped over and spilled fuel onto the roadway. The driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.