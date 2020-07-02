5 people, including officer, treated for smoke inhalation after Markham fire

Four people were rescued from a house fire in Markham after a neighbour saw flames coming from the home early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Colborne Street around 2:30 a.m. after a concerned neighbour saw flames coming from the house. The neighbour indicated there were people in the home with physical disabilities.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when York police arrived at the scene and the occupants were still inside.

Four people and a dog were found inside. Two people in wheelchairs had to be carried out by officers while everyone was able to evacuate safely.

All four people and one officer were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but are expected to recover. Two other officers were treated on the scene.

Markham Fire said the fire was incredibly difficult to fight due to the weather and took between two and half to three hours to put out. The fire started on the first floor before spreading to the rest of the house, causing significant damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate, but the cause is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

The concerned neighbour who called in the fire tells CityNews he credits his dog for waking him up in the middle of the night, allowing him to see the flames.