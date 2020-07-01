Venezuela calls congressional elections amid political fight

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials announced Wednesday that congressional elections will be held on the first Sunday in December to choose members of the only branch of government not now controlled by socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

Indira Alfonzo, president of the National Elections Council, announced the Dec. 6 vote for a new National Assembly. The legislative body is now led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó, who has been seeking to oust Maduro.

The U.S.-backed opposition coalition has accused Maduro’s government of hijacking the upcoming vote to consolidate power.

Members of the Supreme Court loyal to Maduro recently formed a new elections commission. It also replaced the leadership board of two popular opposition parties.

Venezuela has been in a deepening economic and political crisis that has driven more than 5 million people to flee the once wealthy oil nation’s chronic shortages of basic goods and its broken health care system.

Scott Smith, The Associated Press