Loading articles...

UniFirst: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.12.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $445.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.3 million.

UniFirst shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:35 AM
#EB401 at Victoria Park express - CLEAR.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
June 2020 brought us 8 days of 30 degrees or above. June 2019 had no 30 degree days. It's a hot summer ahead folks.
Latest Weather
Read more