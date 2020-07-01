Two men face almost 180 charges in distraction theft investigation

Police have laid almost 180 charges against two GTA men in connection with a fraud investigation.

Investigators say the pair were involved in a series of distraction thefts across Toronto, Halton, Guelph, Niagara, Peel, Durham and Barrie from March 2020 to June 2020.

Police say the two men would approach other drivers, telling them they were having car troubles. While one man distracted the victim the other would steal personal items such as debit and/or credit cards, which were then used to make purchases and withdraw money.

Constantin Liteanu, 46, of Burlington and Laurentiu Avram, 35, of Vaughan face a litany of charges including 23 counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and 23 counts each of fraud under $5,000.

Avram was arrested in Laval and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.