Loading articles...

Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $402.7 million in the period.

Schnitzer Steel shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHN

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:35 AM
#EB401 at Victoria Park express - CLEAR.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
June 2020 brought us 8 days of 30 degrees or above. June 2019 had no 30 degree days. It's a hot summer ahead folks.
Latest Weather
Read more