PT Telekomunikasi: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) _ PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $410.3 million.

The Bandung, Indonesia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

PT Telekomunikasi shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year.

