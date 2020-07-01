Loading articles...

Police: Oklahoma officer's health improving after shooting

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

Dan Osborne prays at a makeshift memorial for Tulsa Police Officers Craig Johnson and Aurash Zarkeshan at Mingo Valley Division Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The officers were shot early Monday morning during a traffic stop. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer’s health is improving after he was he was shot in the head during a traffic stop in which a fellow officer was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was critically wounded during the Monday traffic stop. The other officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson, died of his wounds on Tuesday.

The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours.

Zarkeshan’s health has slightly improved and he’s responding to doctors’ commands, Capt. Richard Meulenberg told The Associated Press. He did not provide more information on Zarkeshan’s condition.

Funeral services for Johnson have not yet been planned, Meulenberg said.

Ware faces murder and other charges. Matthew Hall, a 29-year-old who police described as Ware’s “accomplice,” has been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Court records do not list an attorney for either man. Both were being held without bond Wednesday at the Tulsa County jail.

The Associated Press


