Loading articles...

Police: 24 dead in attack on drug rehab centre in Mexico

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 9:58 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation centre in Mexico and opened fire Wednesday, killing 24 people and wounding seven.

Police in the north-central state of Guanajuato said the attack occurred Wednesday in the city of Irapuato. Three of the seven wounded were in serious condition.

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab centre; state police said nobody was abducted.

Guanajuato is the scene of a bloody turf battle between the Jalisco cartel and a local gang, and the state has become the most violent in Mexico.

No motive was given in the attack, but Gov. Diego Sinhue said drug gangs appear to have been involved.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:07 PM
CLEAR - WB 401 at Liverpool in the express
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:07 PM
HEAT WARNING issued for Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5 by Environment Canada. Daytime highs in the low 3…
Latest Weather
Read more