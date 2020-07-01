Loading articles...

One teen dead, two others injured in Durham crash

A May 2020 file photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

One person is dead and two others have been seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Durham Region.

Police say the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night on Webb Road just east of the York-Durham Townline.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances that may have led up to the crash or the gender and ages of those involved except that the occupants of the car were all in their late teens.

