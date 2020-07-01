Loading articles...

National Beverage: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $36.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of 77 cents.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $262.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130 million, or $2.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

National Beverage shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $63.38, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

