Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 4:19 pm EDT

People get exercise in the warm weather as they cross the Humber Bay bridge over looking Lake Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday.

“A long-duration heat event is expected Thursday through Sunday, and potentially into early next week,” Environment Canada (EC) said on their website Wednesday afternoon. “Daytime high temperatures in the low 30s with overnight lows near 20 C are expected.”

The warning covers most of the Golden Horsehoe including Halton, Peel, York, Durham, Niagara, and the City of Hamilton, the national weather agency said.

City of Toronto to open cooling centres Thursday

In response to the expected hot weather, the City of Toronto said they will be opening 15 emergency cooling centres on Thursday.

The centres will open their doors at 11 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. The Metro Hall location at 55 John Street will be open 24 hours, the city said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff will be screening people before they enter the centres, the city said.

“Emergency Cooling Centre staff will screen all visitors and accommodate those who are required to self-isolate in an alternate space separate from the main Emergency Cooling Centre area,” a city news release said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

