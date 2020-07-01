Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fed minutes show concerns about severity of downturn
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 1, 2020 2:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period.
The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions, which were made public Wednesday, show officials grappling with economic disruptions that had already occurred and noting the crisis was “not falling equally on all Americans.”
The minutes say that Fed officials discussed how the sharp rise in joblessness had been especially severe for lower-wage workers, women, African Americans, and Hispanics.
The Fed’s policy-making committee voted 10-0 at the June meeting to keep central bank’s benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero and officials expected that it would remain at that ultra-low level through 2022.