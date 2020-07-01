Loading articles...

Blast at electricity plant in southern India kills 5

Last Updated Jul 1, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

NEW DELHI — A boiler exploded at a government-run electricity plant in southern India on Wednesday, killing at least five workers, police said.

Police officer Suresh Kanan said 16 workers were hospitalized with injuries near the power plant in Tamil Nadu state.

Kanan said the cause of the blast was being investigated.

The plant is located at Neyveli, around 190 kilometres (120 miles) south of Chennai, the state capital. It employs 2,000 workers.

It was the second blast at the plant in the past two months. An explosion there in May injured eight workers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
#EB401 collectors east of 404/DVP 3 right lanes now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:28 PM
Partly cloudy skies right now #Toronto with the slight chance of showers early this evening. Picking up some isolat…
Latest Weather
Read more