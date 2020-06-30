Loading articles...

White Florida officer charged in shoving of Black woman

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A white Florida police officer was charged with battery Tuesday for allegedly shoving a kneeling Black woman to the ground during a protest march last month, prosecutors said.

Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said Fort Lauderdale officer Steven Pohorence, 29, was seen “intentionally touching or striking” the 19-year-old woman during a civil rights protest march on May 31.

The charge is a misdemeanour punishable by up to a year in jail. Satz said in a news release that the decision on whether to seek a misdemeanour or felony charge was based on the extent of the injuries suffered by the woman, identified as Jada Servance in court documents.

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The encounter was captured on video during one of the marches around the country protesting police brutality after the police custody death in Minneapolis of an African American man, George Floyd.

Pohorence was previously suspended with pay by the Fort Lauderdale police chief but as a result of the battery charge decision, his status will be changed to administrative leave without pay.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Pohorence has a lawyer to speak for him. The union representing Fort Lauderdale officers has declined comment. An initial court date has not yet been set.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
#CottageCountry: #EB401 at The Big Apple all lanes have reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 PM
Partly cloudy skies right now #Toronto with the slight chance of showers early this evening. Picking up some isolat…
Latest Weather
Read more