Loading articles...

The top Apple apps on App Store

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Dark Sky Weather, Apple

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. NBA 2K20 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Finger On The App MSCHF Product Studio Inc.

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Money Buster!, Alictus

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Money Buster!, Alictus

2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

3. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited

6. Disney+, Disney

7. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Sneaker Art!, TapNation

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 at Victoria Park express - right lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
It’s Tuesday, June 30. Lots of sunshine again today for #Toronto GTA. Bit of an east wind so just shy of 30°C today
Latest Weather
Read more