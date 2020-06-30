Loading articles...

Man stabbed during robbery at Front and John

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 8:22 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing outside a restaurant at Front and John streets on June 30, 2020. CITYNEWS

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was stabbed during a robbery in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside of a restaurant at Front and John streets before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports that two men were being robbed.

One of the men was rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds.

It is not yet known if the second man was injured.

