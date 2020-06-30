Loading articles...

SIU investigating after robbery suspect shot at traffic stop in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police involved shooting in Brampton on Tuesday evening.

Peel police say robbery suspects were being investigated in the area of Torbram Road and Williams Parkway around 7:45 p.m.

An interaction with police at a traffic stop resulted in one suspect being shot. He was transported to hospital.

Two other suspects are in custody.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

