SIU investigating after robbery suspect shot at traffic stop in Brampton

The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police involved shooting in Brampton on Tuesday evening.

Peel police say robbery suspects were being investigated in the area of Torbram Road and Williams Parkway around 7:45 p.m.

An interaction with police at a traffic stop resulted in one suspect being shot. He was transported to hospital.

Two other suspects are in custody.

Road closures are in effect in the area.