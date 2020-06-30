Loading articles...

Several more states added to New Jersey's quarantine list

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that eight more states now meet the metrics under New Jersey’s travel advisory.

Visitors to the state from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee should self-quarantine for two weeks. Those states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah, which were announced last week.

New York and Connecticut also hold the same travel advisory. Murphy encouraged people who do travel to New Jersey to get tested.

The governor also announced 461 new cases of the virus, increasing the statewide total to more than 171,000. Forty-seven new deaths were reported. The total is now 13,181.

During Monday’s press conference, Murphy reversed course on indoor dining because of overcrowding at outdoor establishments over the weekend and the continuing outbreaks in parts of the country, even though New Jersey has seen a significant reduction in the number of its virus cases.

Late Monday, Murphy banned drinking and smoking at Atlantic City casinos when they reopen Thursday at limited capacity.

The Associated Press

