Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Reward doubled to $10K in Wisconsin lighter fluid attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2020 6:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
MADISON, Wis. — A reward has been doubled to $10,000 for information leading to whoever set fire to a biracial Wisconsin woman who says she was attacked while she was driving.
The additional $5,000 reward was announced Tuesday by the Center for Combating Antisemitism, a division of the international non-profit StandWithUs, in partnership with the Mizel Family Foundation. That matches an earlier $5,000 reward by Madison Area Crime Stoppers for information about the attack on 18-year-old Althea Bernstein.
Carly Gammill, director of the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism, said in a statement the added reward “sends a clear message that we will not ignore this type of vicious crime.” The statement described Bernstein as a Jewish Black American.
Bernstein says she was attacked while driving in downtown Madison early on June 24 by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid. One allegedly tossed a flaming lighter at her, setting her neck and face on fire. Bernstein was treated for burns at a hospital.
The attack happened just blocks from where violent protests were occurring at the state capitol. Police have said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime, with assistance from the FBI.