Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Paris police react to report of armed man at shopping centre
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 30, 2020 6:44 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT
French police officers patrol in the business district of La Defense Tuesday, June 30, 2020 outside Paris. Paris police said that police checks are being carried out in a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness called police to say they had seen a man carrying a fire arm. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Paris police say checks are being carried out at a popular shopping centre near La Defence business district after a witness reported seeing a man carrying a gun.
Police said that they could not immediately confirm the witness’s account but that officers were at the Les Quatre Temps shopping centre Tuesday to make sure there was no danger to the public.
Police say the shopping centre has not been evacuated. They say customers have been asked to stay inside shops during the police operation.