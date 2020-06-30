Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Crown attorneys seek to delay return to court over COVID-19 fears
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 30, 2020 12:36 pm EDT
Osgoode Hall is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The building is home to Ontario’s Court of Appeal and also hears cases from Divisional Court and civil litigation before the Superior Court of Justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The union representing Crown attorneys in Ontario wants to delay returning to court over fears of COVID-19.
The Ontario Crown Attorneys Association is seeking an injunction to delay the province’s plans to reopen 44 courthouses starting next week.
The association alleges the province’s attorney general has not taken every precaution to protect workers in courthouses during the pandemic.
The union says the province has not made it mandatory to wear masks in courthouses along with other protective measures.
As a result, it’s seeking an injunction to delay the return so the issue can be dealt with by an arbitrator.
The attorney general’s office says it will respond later with comment.