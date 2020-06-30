Loading articles...

Ontario Crown attorneys seek to delay return to court over COVID-19 fears

Osgoode Hall is seen in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The building is home to Ontario’s Court of Appeal and also hears cases from Divisional Court and civil litigation before the Superior Court of Justice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

The union representing Crown attorneys in Ontario wants to delay returning to court over fears of COVID-19.

The Ontario Crown Attorneys Association is seeking an injunction to delay the province’s plans to reopen 44 courthouses starting next week.

The association alleges the province’s attorney general has not taken every precaution to protect workers in courthouses during the pandemic.

The union says the province has not made it mandatory to wear masks in courthouses along with other protective measures.

As a result, it’s seeking an injunction to delay the return so the issue can be dealt with by an arbitrator.

The attorney general’s office says it will respond later with comment.

