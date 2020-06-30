Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 157 new cases of coronavirus, 7 more deaths

Covid-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sharp drop from the 257 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, noted that 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, while 22 reported no new cases.

More than half (63 per cent) of the new cases reported are from Toronto, Peel and York regions.

Seven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,672.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 35,068 with 86.5 per cent considered resolved.

