Ontario confirms 157 new cases of coronavirus, 7 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 30, 2020 10:49 am EDT
Covid-19 samples sit in cold storage after testing at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Ontario confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sharp drop from the 257 cases reported yesterday.
In a tweet, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, noted that 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, while 22 reported no new cases.
More than half (63 per cent) of the new cases reported are from Toronto, Peel and York regions.
Today, Ontario is reporting 157 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all. 99 of today’s cases, or 63%, are from Toronto, Peel and York.