Ontario confirms 157 new cases of coronavirus, 7 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sharp drop from the 257 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, noted that 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, while 22 reported no new cases.

More than half (63 per cent) of the new cases reported are from Toronto, Peel and York regions.

Today, Ontario is reporting 157 new cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all. 99 of today’s cases, or 63%, are from Toronto, Peel and York. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 30, 2020

Seven more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,672.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 35,068 with 86.5 per cent considered resolved.

