Loading articles...

Mississauga high school teacher charged with sexual assault

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

A Mississauga high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges related to incidents dating back to 2016.

Peel regional police say they recently received information that the teacher engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of his 17-year-old female students over the course of several months, starting in June 2016.

Robert Brandstetter, 51, from Guelph was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He was held for a bail haring and appeared in court the same day.

Anyone who has had contact with the accused and believes they have been a victim of a criminal offence are asked to contact police.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: Collision on the #SB410 ramp to Steeles now blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 PM
Partly cloudy skies right now #Toronto with the slight chance of showers early this evening. Picking up some isolat…
Latest Weather
Read more