Mississauga high school teacher charged with sexual assault

A Mississauga high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges related to incidents dating back to 2016.

Peel regional police say they recently received information that the teacher engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of his 17-year-old female students over the course of several months, starting in June 2016.

Robert Brandstetter, 51, from Guelph was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He was held for a bail haring and appeared in court the same day.

Anyone who has had contact with the accused and believes they have been a victim of a criminal offence are asked to contact police.