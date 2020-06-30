Loading articles...

Migrant farm workers are dying of COVID-19. What’s being done to stop the spread?

In today’s Big Story podcast, hundreds of migrant farm workers in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died, leaving behind wives and children. Health officials say the workers arrived healthy and that the virus was spread locally. How do these outbreaks happen even with regular screening in place? What measures are now being put in place to control the spread? Are they enough?

GUEST: Kathryn Blaze Baum, The Globe and Mail

