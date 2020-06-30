Loading articles...

King St. nightclub charged for operating during emergency order

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 7:51 pm EDT

Goldie on King Street West. Photo credit: Google Maps

A nightclub on King Street has been charged with failure to comply with an emergency order after police allege 125 to 150 people were allowed entry inside.

Toronto police say on Friday night, they were made aware the nightclub Goldie on King near Bathurst Street was operating indoors.

It’s alleged the club, which has no outdoor patio or seating areas and no permit for outdoor service, was letting patrons in through the back door.

Police allege there were no social distancing measures in effect and around 125 to 150 people were inside.

The owner, manager and the corporation will be charged with failure to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

The information is also being forwarded to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

