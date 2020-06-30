Loading articles...

Huazhu Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $301 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $284 million in the period.

Huazhu Group shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.05, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

