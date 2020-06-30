Loading articles...

Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in west end

A cyclist in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle towards the city’s west end.

Police responded to a collision in the Colborne Lodge and The Queensway area around 9:15 p.m.

The male cyclist suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

