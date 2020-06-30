Loading articles...

Croatian woman convicted of hiding sister's body in freezer

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

ZAGREB, Croatia — A Croatian woman was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for murdering her younger sister and hiding the body in a freezer.

A court in the town of Varazdin ruled that Smiljana Srnec killed her sister with at least five blows to the head in 2000 and concealed the body in a freezer at the family home in a village northeast of the capital of Zagreb. The body was discovered last year.

The sister, Jasmina Dominic, was reported missing in 2005 but last seen in 2000. The court said that Srnec had misled investigators, telling them her sister was abroad.

The defence argued there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Srnec was guilty. State broadcaster HRT reported that Srnec cried when the court handed down the verdict. It was not immediately clear whether she will appeal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 at Victoria Park express - right lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
It’s Tuesday, June 30. Lots of sunshine again today for #Toronto GTA. Bit of an east wind so just shy of 30°C today
Latest Weather
Read more