Cook Inlet quake was aftershock of November 2018 temblor

Last Updated Jun 30, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A minor earthquake was felt throughout Alaska’s Cook Inlet region Tuesday, and officials said it was an aftershock of a more powerful earthquake that struck the Anchorage area 19 months ago.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. It was centred 4 miles (6 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage and was recorded at a depth of about 26 miles (42 kilometres).

The centre said the earthquake was felt in the Anchorage area and in the northern suburbs in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Officials said this is an aftershock from the magnitude 7.1 quake that caused widespread damage in November 2018.

The Associated Press

