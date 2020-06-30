Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cineplex reopens some theatres after $178-million loss in first quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 30, 2020 8:25 am EDT
Cineplex Inc. is reopening some of its theatres as the company struggles with the impacts of COVID-19 and its repudiation of a takeover deal. Cineplex Odeon Theater at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. is reopening some of its theatres as the company struggles with the fallout of COVID-19 and the demise of its takeover deal.
The Toronto-based movie theatre company will open some theatres in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Friday.
The reopenings come as Cineplex vows to sue U.K.-based chain Cineworld PLC for calling off a $2.8-billion takeover of the company.
On Monday, Cineplex said the COVID-19 pandemic had a “material negative effect” on its operations and resulted in a $178.4-million loss in the first quarter.
The company lost $2.82 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 12 cents per share or $7.36 million a year earlier.
Cineplex revenues tumbled to $282.8 million from $364.6 million, while attendance plunged to 10.7 million from nearly 15 million.
