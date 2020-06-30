5 Things to Know for Today

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A woman walks past a promotional banner of the national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, sparking fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. AP SOURCES: WHITE HOUSE KNEW OF BOUNTIES IN 2019 Top Trump administration officials were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans.
2. CHINA APPROVES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW Passage of the legislation comes amid warnings and criticism both in Hong Kong and the international community that it will be used to curb opposition voices in the Asian financial hub.
3. EU TO LIST WHICH CITIZENS CAN ENTER Americans are not likely to make the European Union’s list of countries whose citizens will be allowed back into 31 European nations.
4. ‘IT’S TIME TO END IT’ Moves by the state of Mississippi and NASCAR mean the Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War.
5. ‘PUTINGRAD’ LOSES ITS LUSTER Workers in the Russian industrial city of Nizhny Tagil who once defended Vladimir Putin are speaking out against the constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in office until 2036.