Motion to defund Toronto police heads to city council Monday

Thousands of people gathered at Nathan Phillips Square over the weekend to push for police reform in the city

Motion asks that the city manager, in consultation with the police board, develop alternative models of community safety

Motion calls on either defunding Toronto police or changing the way officers respond to non-violent calls

City councillors will take on the issue of defunding the police when they meet virtually on Monday.

The motion, being brought forward by Mayor John Tory, calls on either defunding Toronto police or changing the way officers respond to non-violent calls.

Tory’s motion is asking that the city manager, in consultation with the Toronto Police Services Board, develop alternative models of community safety.

This comes amid ongoing protests that demand racial justice and call for an overhaul of policing.

Coun. Josh Matlow has also put forward his own motion, seconded by Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, which would reduce police budget by 10 per cent ($122 million) for 2021.

The motion also recommends requesting the province of Ontario give the city direct oversight of the Toronto Police Service’s budget.

Premier Doug Ford, however, squarely rejected the idea of cutting money for police.

“I just don’t believe in defunding the police: It’s a massive, massive error,” Ford said. “I don’t believe in cutting police budgets. Simple as that. I believe in increasing them.”

The “Abolish Police in Canada: A Pride Rally & Teach-in” was organized by the No Pride in Policing Coalition.

Chanting and holding signs that read “Stop Killing Us and “Black Lives Matter,” the demonstrators called on leaders to defund, disarm, demilitarize and abolish police.

There have been calls to defund police budgets in cities across north America, in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.