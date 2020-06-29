Some city-run child care centres reopen Monday

City will continue its gradual child care centre reopening in July and August

City has implemented several changes to keep staff and children safe as the pandemic continues

11 of the 47 centres open two weeks after Ontario announced licensed child care services could resume operations

Doors will open on Monday at some city-run child care centres across Toronto.

Eleven of the 47 centres will welcome young ones about two weeks after the province announced licensed child care services could resume operations.

But things will look a little different.

The city has implemented several changes to keep staff and children safe as the pandemic continues.

Both staff and children will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the centre, visitors will not be allowed inside the facility, and there will also be a maximum of 10 people allowed in the room — that includes both staff and children.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization will also be taking place at every child care centre.

Pick-up and drop-off protocols will now allow for physical distancing.

The city will continue its gradual child care centre reopening in July and August.

Families are being advised to contact their child care providers directly to find out their status on reopening.