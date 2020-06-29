Loading articles...

Report: Virus could slow Canadian shopping in Washington

Last Updated Jun 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An economic research study indicated border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus could reduce future cross-border shopping trips into Washington state by Canadians.

The Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University released a report concerning money spent by Canadians in Whatcom County in northwest Washington, The Bellingham Herald reports.

The border between Washington state and British Columbia has been restricted to essential travellers and commercial trade since March 21 because of the pandemic.

The restrictions are scheduled to expire July 21, but experts believe some controls will be extended through the summer.

Easing border restrictions may not prevent a long-term impact on Canadian shopping behaviour in Whatcom County, the research report said.

“Even after the restrictions are lifted, concerns about public health and safety could continue to inhibit Canadians from shopping in the U.S.,” the report said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press

